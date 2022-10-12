On September 29, Thomas Bertram Hess of Baltimore at 91. He is survived by wife Sandra Klivans Dalsheimer; daughters Allison and Katherine; sons-in-law William Fedarko and Kenneth Friedman; grandsons Phillip and Marcus Fedarko, and Michael (Renée Di Losa) Friedman, Richard and Steven Friedman; and great-grandsons Liam and Ryan Friedman. He was predeceased by first wife Frances Mary Cohen.

Contributions in his memory may be made to Johns Hopkins University’s Bertram M. Bernheim Research Professorship in Vascular Surgery or the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra.