Three Baltimoreans arrested in connection to Israeli’s death

Three Baltimore youths have been arrested by Baltimore Police and charged with first degree murder in connection to the May 3 death of Efraim Gordon, an Israeli man who was visiting Baltimore for a cousin’s wedding.

William Clinton III, 18, along with a 17-year-old and 16-year-old male, have all been arrested and charged in connection to Gordon’s death, according to a June 4 posting on the Baltimore Police Facebook page. Detectives identified them through both video and physical evidence, according to WJZ-TV.

The three suspects are being held without bail at Central Booking, according to the Baltimore Police.

Mayor Brandon Scott commended the Baltimore Police for their work in apprehending the suspects, according to the Baltimore Police Facebook posting. “My heart continues to be with Ephraim’s family in Baltimore and abroad in Israel,” Scott said. “No family should be forced to endure the insufferable pain of losing a loved one to gun violence. As this family continues to heal, I remain committed to working with Commissioner Harrison to build a safer Baltimore and finally put a halt to the long legacy of gun violence that plagues our city.”

Councilman Isaac “Yitzy” Schleifer also praised law enforcement for their work, according to the post. “We are grateful for the fantastic work done by the BPD Detectives and the cooperation of the community that made these arrests possible,” Schleifer said. “We continue to grieve with Ephraim’s family and it is our prayer that as we continue work together, we can reduce crime and violence across Baltimore City.”