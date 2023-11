On Nov. 7, Toby Leven (née Morrison) of Baltimore at 71. She is survived by husband Steve Leven; children Jonathan Leven (Caren Shalom Leven) and Sara Leven (Michael McKeown); sister Audrey Morrison; grandchildren Ayden Leven and Ava Leven; and friend Betsy Eisman. She was predeceased by parents Abraham and Ann Morrison.

Contributions may be sent to the Baltimore Humane Society, the Baltimore Zionist District, the Innocence Project or the charity of your choice.