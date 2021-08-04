TOKAR

By
JT Staff
-
0

On July 21, Elliot Sanford Tokar at 83. He is survived by wife Barbara; children Alex and Michele; sister Marsha; and grandchildren Austin and Nicolette.

Contributions may be sent to the Parkinson’s Foundation at parkinson.org.


RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here