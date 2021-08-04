On July 21, Elliot Sanford Tokar at 83. He is survived by wife Barbara; children Alex and Michele; sister Marsha; and grandchildren Austin and Nicolette.
Contributions may be sent to the Parkinson’s Foundation at parkinson.org.
