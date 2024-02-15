Towson Tigers To Host Jewish Community Night Event for Towson Hillel

Maryland Jewish basketball fans are in luck, as the Towson Tigers will be hosting a Jewish Community Night event on Thursday, Feb. 22, at 7 p.m. The college basketball team will be facing off against the Monmouth Hawks at Towson University Arena.

What sets this game apart from other Towson Tigers basketball games is the fact that a portion of ticket sales will be going toward Towson Hillel, the university’s resident Hillel chapter. Along with many other Hillels in the Baltimore area, Towson Hillel recently celebrated its 25th anniversary.

The game also serves as a welcome for Mark Ginsberg, Towson University’s president. He will be attending the match and meeting with community members.

Attendees will also be given a special event T-shirt and access to kosher concessions as part of the ticket price. If guests want even more Jewish basketball fun, they can also attend the Jewish Tigers Alumni Alliance’s Basketball Tailgate.

