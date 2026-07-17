Towson, UMD Students Win National Essay Contest on Antisemitism

Sydney Bailis, a rising sophomore at Towson University, debated displaying her mezuzah on her dorm room door.

“Being a Jew is scary to announce to the world,” Bailis said in an interview with Baltimore Jewish Times.

Bailis was one of three winners who wrote about the current climate of antisemitism and how it has shaped their sense of responsibility as students for B’nai B’rith International’s 2026 None Shall Be Afraid Essay Contest.

This year, B’nai B’rith, a Jewish advocacy and service nonprofit, awarded scholarships to the top three winners. Bailis was awarded third-place.

“I ended up putting [the mezuzah] on the inside of my door,” said Bailis.

In her essay, Bailis describes how the rise in antisemitism, especially on college campuses, has made her conscious about how she expresses her Jewish identity, including displaying her mezuzah.

“I don’t think anyone should be ashamed to show who they are,” she said. “But sometimes it feels like being a Jew is a political statement.”

Bailis grew up in Philadelphia, attending synagogue every Sunday, Tuesday and most Fridays. As a child, she’d have Shabbat dinners at her grandmother’s house. “She used to invite all these people, Jewish, non-Jewish, old, young,” she said.

“All these people would come to her Shabbat dinners, and they would eat challah,” she added. “That inspired me.”

At school, Bailis and her roommate have an open door during the day, modeling it after her grandmother. As freshmen, they hosted a Super Bowl watch party and welcomed their classmates to sit on their couch and vent.

“My grandmother — both of my grandmothers — are the most Jewish people I know,” she said. “They’re both very involved with their synagogues and everything, and they’re both very welcoming, and they love to cook for other people. I associated being Jewish with being welcoming and being inviting.”

For Bailis, displaying her identity is just as much about her actions as it is about physical symbols.

“I still wanted it to showcase who I am,” Bailis added. “Although I didn’t display it on the outside of my dorm, it is displayed, and people can see it, and people know who I am, not just because of my mezuzah, but because of all the things I do for other people.”

Aviel Rabbani, an incoming freshman at the University of Maryland, placed first. His essay will be featured in a future issue of B’nai B’rith Magazine.

In his essay, Rabbani, a New Jersey resident, reflects on how openly expressing his Jewish identity has changed after Oct. 7.

Rabbani told Baltimore Jewish Times that growing up, he never thought twice about expressing his Jewish identity through symbols such as wearing his Star of David necklace and tzitzit. But after Oct. 7 and the recent rise in antisemitism, he makes a conscious effort to put his identity on every day.

“I went to Jewish school my whole life,” Rabbani said. “I went to Jewish camp, we always had Shabbat, a lot of people come to shul, that’s how life was. … As Oct. 7 hits and seeing the stories and me going to [university] where [it’s not] what I’m used to, I have to step up [and] I have to be proud of where I come from.”

Like Bailis, for Rabbani, expressing his identity isn’t just about what he wears, but about his actions.

“I just see that there’s a strong need for Jews to stand up now,” he said. “I think that we’ve experienced similar things like this. I would say my grandparents in the Holocaust in Germany, Poland … especially after Oct. 7, we saw how we became the victim when we were the ones being attacked.”

As the grandson of three Holocaust survivors, Rabbani expressed that his choice to attend the University of Maryland included the Jewish life on campus.

“It’s a very strong [Jewish] community,” he added. “I want to share that courage that I have to be Jewish [with] other people.”

mresnicow@midatlanticmedia.com