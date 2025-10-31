Towson’s President Says Campus Safe for Jewish Students – and Vibrant Too

During the period right after Oct. 7, 2023, there were demonstrations on Towson University’s campus by students protesting the war and promoting the Palestinian cause.

Jewish students on campus were intimidated and harassed. Towson took action against the protesters and some were disciplined. To understand where the university stands this year, Towson President Dr. Mark Ginsberg answered some questions from Baltimore Jewish Times about campus safety for Jewish students and Jewish life at the university in general.

Can you share with us your academic journey to Towson University?

Serving as president at Towson University has brought my career full circle. I’ve served at all levels of academia — as a professor, department chair, dean, provost and now president — at some of the region’s finest institutions, including Johns Hopkins University and George Mason University in Virginia. My wife, Elaine, and I have lived in Maryland for 45 years. During that time, I was able to witness TU’s incredible transformation to become one of our nation’s top public universities. It’s an honor and a privilege to be here to lead TU through its next great era.

How long have you been at Towson University?

I’ll mark two years at Towson on Oct. 30, 2025.

Can you talk about your connection to the Baltimore Jewish community?

As a person with deep connection to the Jewish community, I have felt so welcome to be in Baltimore and have quickly developed meaningful friendships and relationships. With my family, we have joined a Baltimore congregation, and I am delighted to have become active in the life of our community. Of course, Jewish life is also very vibrant on our campus with active Hillel and Chabad organizations that provide an inspiring home to our students.

You have sampled life at Towson University. From a Jewish perspective, what have you seen? Is the food really that good at Chabad and at Hillel?

TU is a truly welcoming place. I live in a residence hall and enjoy the food across campus — including at Chabad and Hillel. It’s all fantastic — at least most of the time (just like at home!).

How do Jewish students impact campus life?

Our students are remarkable. Each brings a unique perspective and energy to campus and are important to our university community. I’m continually inspired by their enthusiasm and drive.

Have you been able to establish a relationship with the leaders of both Chabad and Hillel?

Yes, I’ve had the opportunity to connect with both organizations and develop relationships with their leaders and students. We have fabulous leaders with Rabbi Alex Salzberg leading our Hillel and Rabbi Mendy Rivkin leading our Chabad. Both are wonderful colleagues and have become close friends. Just [recently], as part of our fall Family Week Programs, I attended and participated at Shabbat celebrations at both Hillel and Chabad.

Since Oct. 7, some universities have seen mass protests and tent cities for the pro-Palestinian faction. Towson saw some smaller demonstrations. What was that like?

Demonstrations, when they had occurred, were respectful and peaceful. Students have followed our Time, Place, and Manner Policy, and our administration has maintained open lines of communication with organizers to ensure safety and respect for all.

The ADL has given Towson an above-average rating for campus Jewish life and public administrative actions but they were concerned about Jewish students’ safety on campus.

In the past two school years, some incidents on campus required the administration’s intervention. I believe you have concerns about the clash of freedom of speech and the students’ safety. Can you share more about that?

Towson University is deeply committed to fostering a community where ideas are shared freely, mutual respect is upheld, and every member feels valued. The university is tasked with protecting every individual’s freedom to speak and to hear all views. To support students, we’ve created the Tiger Advocacy Advisory Team, which educates and responds to expressive activities on and off campus. TU’s Police Department also attends events to ensure safety and assist TAAT in upholding our policies. My administration recently met with regional leadership for the ADL and clarified some misunderstandings about TU that they may have. We clarified how our policies prioritize inclusion for all, consistent with state and federal laws.

Have you seen any evidence that there are concerns this year?

No concerns have been raised so far this academic year. I am pleased that TU is a campus where free expression and respect for all are core values.

For parents of Jewish students at Towson, how safe is it for them to be on campus this year?

We warmly welcome the families of our students to our campus. Whether attending an arts performance, cheering on Tiger athletics, or simply visiting their children, Towson provides a safe and inclusive environment. Statistically, TU is a very safe campus that is among the safest college campuses in Maryland. We are pleased to invite the families of our students and all others in the Baltimore community to visit TU, tour our beautiful campus, or attend a university event.

How would you suggest Jewish students handle a situation they might come across on campus?

Students can always reach out to our campus resources for support, including the Office of Inclusion and Institutional Equity, Housing and Residence Life, TUPD, and the Counseling Center. There are many resources for our students. At Towson, we want to know if and when any issues arise that are the source of discomfort and distress. We will listen, we will review and we will be responsive.

Paula Minsk is a freelance writer.