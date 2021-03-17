On Feb. 1, Jill Robyn Trivas of Owings Mills at 59. She is survived by husband Alan L. Cohen; children Isabella Annette Cohen and Francesca Mary Cohen; sister Brooke Trivas (Thomas Saltsman); brother Ross Trivas; sister-in-law Debbie Cohen; mother Sandy Desser; stepfather Leonard Desser; nieces Parker Saltsman and Cameron Saltsman; and uncle Dr. Barry (Barbara) Gould. She was predeceased by son Dylan Max Cohen.

Contributions may be sent to the Mercy Health Foundation, Paxman Fund, 301 St. Paul St., 15th Floor, Baltimore, MD 21202 or to the charity of your choice.