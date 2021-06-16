On May 24, Adele “Ady” Troedl of Pikesville at 100. She is survived by nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. She was predeceased by parents Gabor and Charlotte Troedl and siblings Avram (Chemda) Troedl, Irma Troedl, Eva (Oscar) Hamburg, Meir (Bracha) Troedl and Norbert Troedl. Born in Rajka, Hungary, she was a Holocaust survivor who emigrated to the U.S. in 1952. She pursued a successful lifelong career as a jewelry buyer and designer. She was the eldest and last surviving of six siblings. She was a dearly beloved sister and aunt. She enjoyed theater, the arts and travel.

Contributions may be sent to U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum, 100 Raoul Wallenberg Place S.W., Washington, D.C. 20024.