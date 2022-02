On Jan. 11, Adrienne Eileen Trost (née Steinberg) of Baltimore at 87. She is survived by children Robin (Rick) Bounds and Alan (Marcy) Trost; grandchildren Lauren (Chad) Soummers, Jason Cohen (Alejandra Blanco), Ezra Trost and Avi Trost; and great-grandchild Jaxson Soummers. She was predeceased by husband Joseph Trost and parents Fanny and Samuel Steinberg.

Contributions may be sent to Baltimore Humane Society, 1601 Nicodemus Road, Reisterstown, MD 21136.