On March 24, Dianne Block Tucker of Baltimore at 93. She is survived by children Ira (Linda) Tucker, Alan (Barbara) Tucker and Andrea Tucker (Edward Zimmerman) and grandchildren Sarah Zimmerman, Hannah Zimmerman (Connor) Kelly, Jacob Zimmerman, Stephen Tucker, Michael Tucker, Jessica Tucker (James) Whitfield and Michelle Tucker. She was predeceased by husband Louis Tucker; siblings Milton (Margaret) Block, Henry Block, Tillie (Leonard) Wirsig and Beatrice (Benjamin) Rudolph; and parents Louis and Annie Block.

Contributions may be sent to the Maryland Food Bank, P.O. Box 17369, Baltimore, MD 21297.