On Jan. 6, Robert Turner of Owings Mills at 68. He is survived by wife Audrey Turner (née Dick); sons Evan Turner and Glen Turner; daughter Gayle Beltrand; brother Michael (Cathy) Turner; sister Amy Suarez; and grandchildren Javy, Manny and Shayna Beltrand. He was predeceased by parents Gladys and Edward Turner.

Contributions may be sent to 2008 Advisory Ct., Eldersburg, MD 21784.

