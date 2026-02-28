US, Israel Strike Iran

The United States and Israel jointly launched what U.S. President Donald Trump called “a major military operation” in Iran on Saturday morning, ending weeks of speculation.

Iran immediately retaliated by launching missiles toward Israel and U.S. positions in the Middle East, sending Israelis across the country to bomb shelters for the first time since last June.

In the wake of the first salvo, Israeli officials reportedly believed that Iran’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, had been killed. Iran had not confirmed any casualties. Khamenei, 86, reportedly had expected to be targeted and had appointed a deputy to succeed him in the event of an assassination.

Both President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu indicated in video addresses that their goal was to topple the Islamic Republic regime that has been in place for nearly 50 years.