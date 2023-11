On Oct. 14, Valery Tsimerman of Baltimore at 82. He is survived by wife Berta Melamed-Tsimerman; children Rina (Alexander) Alberstein and Daniel (Yulia Shifrin) Zimerman; grandchildren Sarah Alberstein, Benjamin Alberstein, Ilana Zimerman and Lilly Zimerman; and nephew Robert (Anita) Block. He was predeceased by sister Alla (Leo) Block and parents Isaac and Gita Tsimerman.

