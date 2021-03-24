Vander Stoep and Regan

Mr. and Mrs. J and Ann Vander Stoep of Chehalis, Wash., and Mr. and Mrs. Bill and Jodi Regan of Agoura Hills, Calif., are pleased to announce the engagement of Beth Vander Stoep and Justin Regan, both of Baltimore. Justin Regan is a graduate of Northern Arizona University and works as a journalist. Beth Vander Stoep is a graduate of Central Washington University with a master’s degree from Northern Arizona University. She works as a Hillel professional.

The couple plans to be married in December 2021 in the groom’s hometown.