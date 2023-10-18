On Sept. 29, Vanna Kauffman of Baltimore at 77. She is survived by children Keith (Kathy Jo) Kauffman, Andrew (Melissa) Kauffman and Jackie (Carey) Goehle; sibling Valerie (Kevin) Taylor; and grandchildren Logan Kauffman, Madison Goehle, Jackson Goehle, Camryn Kauffman, Nicholas Goehle, Patrick Goehle and Zachary Goehle. She was predeceased by husband Arthur Kauffman and brother Adrian Angelin. She enjoyed many hobbies including gardening, cooking and baking, mahjong and trivia game shows. She enjoyed traveling the world and spending time at Ocean City and Fenwick Island. Above all else, she enjoyed her family and friends. She was very active in the lives of all of her children and grandchildren and took pride in never missing any games, school events or milestones. She will be remembered as a kind spirit, loving wife, mother, sibling and friend to all.

