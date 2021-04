On Feb. 23, Blanche Varon (née Glick) of Baltimore at 94. She is survived by daughters Randi (Bob) Kilberg and Michele (late Steve) Kasin; grandchildren Michael (Jenny) Kilberg and Lyndsay Kilberg; and great-grandchildren Eliana and Maya Kilberg. She was predeceased by husband Al Varon; brothers Mendy and Jack Glick; and parents Bertha and Charles Glick.

Contributions may be sent to the charity of your choice.