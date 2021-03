On Jan. 6, Beverly Venick (née Grossblatt) of Baltimore at 85. She is survived by children Jeffrey (Sherri) Venick, Robin Venick, Julie (Craig) Berger and Steven (Holly) Venick; sister Rosalie Sklar; grandchildren Jennifer (Joshua) Erez, Jill (Niv) Fishbein, Kori (Zachary) Pomerantz, Adam (Bas-Sheva) Venick, Colby Berger, Brett Berger, Jessica Berger, Jordyn Venick, Hunter Venick and Marley Venick; and 15 great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by husband Herman I. Venick; sister Anita Fisher; and parents Jacob and Miriam Grossblatt.

Contributions may be sent to the Alzheimer’s Association, The Holly and Steven Venick and Family Extracurricular Activity Fund or to Suburban Orthodox Congregation.

