On March 4, Paul Venze of Los Angeles, Calif., at 96. He is survived by children Anne Venze Sendor (Rabbi Meir Sendor) and Howard Venze; grandchildren Shira (Yehuda) Isenberg, Atara (Rafi) Eis, David (Rebecca) Sendor-Israel, Noam (Sara) Sendor, Avishai Gebler, Meirav Gebler Ong (Jeff), Ze’ev Gebler and Akiva Gebler; and 15 great-grandchildren Ka”H”. He was predeceased by wife Charlotte Venze (née Sass); daughter Claire Venze Gebler; and parents Anna and David Venze.

Contributions may be sent to Beth Jacob Congregation, 9030 W. Olympic Blvd., Beverly Hills, CA 90211.