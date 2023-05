On May 6, Vera Zudova of Baltimore at 96. She is survived by children Pavel (Anna) Zudov, Yuri (Ada) Zudov and Laura (Boris) Barash; grandchildren Renata, Evgeny, Irina and Ruslana; great-grandchildren Lillian, Gilbert, Alexandra, Samantha, Milana, Emma and Sophie; and great-great-grandchild Gavin. She was predeceased by husband Vel Zudov; daughter Alexandra Zudov; and parents Rachiel and Zahar Flaxman.

