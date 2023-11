On Oct. 26, Vicki Ellen Lessans of Baltimore at 78. She is survived by sisters Diane “Deni” Hirsch and M. Teri (Dr. Steven) Ashman; nieces and nephews Stacey (Dr. Martin) Schwartzberg, Tara (Mark) Geller, Eric (Leslie) Ashman and David (Noa) Ashman; and many great-nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by parents Gilda and Jay Lessans.

Contributions may be sent to the charity of your choice.