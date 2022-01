On Dec. 30, Bracha Halberstadt Vidal of Baltimore at 66. She is survived by husband Reuvan Leib Avraham; children Elchunun Freund, Rochel Freund, Sorah Acoca, Akiva Freund, Miriam Werther, Eliyahu Freund and Yehoshua Freund; sister Dina Denise Halberstadt Ehrlich; and many grandchildren. She was predeceased by parents Melvin ‘Jerry’ and Shirley Halberstadt. She will be missed dearly by all who knew her.

Contributions may be sent to Congregation Bais Nosson, 2901 Taney Road, Baltimore, MD, 21209.