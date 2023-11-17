Video: Interview With Matan Shefler, Beth Tfiloh Shaliach Serving in the IDF

A huge crowd was at Matan Shefler’s house to greet him when he returned from Israel on Thursday.

On Friday morning, children in the halls at Beth Tfiloh Dahan Community School waved Israeli flags and cheered Shefler as well.

Shefler, an Israeli shaliach at Beth Tfiloh Dahan Community School for the past two years, was called up from the reserves six weeks ago. He quickly returned to Israel, where he has been serving in the Israel Defense Forces. He is now back in Baltimore temporarily.

In a video interview with JT Editor Selah Maya Zighelboim, he spoke about his experience of being called up, the Israel-Hamas war and the support he’s received from the Baltimore Jewish community.