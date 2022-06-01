VIETNAM VET

From left: Rabbi Chesky Tenenbaum, director of Jewish Uniformed Service Association of Maryland-Chabad, presents Vietnam War veteran Mike Wohl with a special 50 year Anniversary Commemorative pin at the JUSA table during the JCC Block Party.
From left: Rabbi Chesky Tenenbaum, director of Jewish Uniformed Service Association of Maryland-Chabad, presents Vietnam War veteran Mike Wohl with a special 50 year Anniversary Commemorative pin at the JUSA table during the JCC Block Party.
Baltimore Jewish Times Is Here For You
Your voluntary contribution supports our efforts to deliver content that engages and helps strengthen the Jewish community in the greater Baltimore area.
CONTRIBUTE
Support Independent Jewish Journalism
Your contribution helps keep the Baltimore Jewish Times a vital source of news, opinion and culture into the new decade and beyond.