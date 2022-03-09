VISIT FROM LINCOLN

By
JT Staff
-
0
(Courtesy of Ohr Chadash Academy)

For Presidents Day, students at Ohr Chadash Academy received a visit from a President Abraham Lincoln impersonator and learned about Lincoln’s experiences, from his boyhood to his presidency.

Never miss a story.
Sign up for our newsletter.
Email Address

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here