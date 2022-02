On Feb. 6, Galina Vitvitskaya of Owings Mills at 80. She is survived by husband Anatoliy Shishkanov; daughter Yanika Teller (Sam Vernik); granddaughters Ragina (Juan) Herrera and Alina Bagdasarova; and great-grandchildren Shane Rossiter, Sophia Bagdasarova and Mia Herrera. She was predeceased by sister Lyudmila Tretyakova and parents Valentina Kovalskaya and

Sergey Vitvitsky.

