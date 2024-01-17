On Jan. 7, Vivian Getz Krawitz of Towson at 92. She is survived by daughters Nancy Ellin (Juan Marquez) and Marsha (Dr. Jeffrey) Samuels; and granddaughters Emily Dellheim and Lilli Dellheim. She was predeceased by husband Dr. Irvin M. Krawitz; sister Betty Getz (Harvey) Morgenstein; and parents Bessye and Dr. David Getz. The family wishes to thank her loving caregivers at Stella Maris Hospice. She taught home economics for three years in the Baltimore City school system before leaving her profession to raise her children. Once her two daughters were in school, she took the chance to pursue her dream and opened her own interior design business, a venture she continued for nearly 50 years. She loved decorating and she loved her clients, many of whom became lifelong friends. She also enjoyed volunteer activities and she was an avid learner, always engaging in continuing education. She had a particular interest in current affairs and history. She kept up with the news and current events to the end of her life. She was a vibrant people-person. She and Irv enjoyed traveling, movies, music, dancing and theater, as well as socializing with friends. She cherished her friends and family.

Contributions may be sent to the charity of your choice.