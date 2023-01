On January 1, Vladimir Volsky of Ellicott City at 90. He is survived by his wife, Sofya Volsky (née Brisk); their children, Mikhail Volski (Marina Shurina) and Roman (Tatyana) Volsky; grandchildren Eugenia Volsky, Sonya Volsky, Julia (Jerry) Igdalev, Viktoria Volski and Aaron Volski; great-grandchildren Jacob Schatz, Daniel and Nicole Igdalev; and cousin William Tiz.

Vladimir was a gentle and creative soul loved by all.

Contributions in his memory may be sent to: The Coordinating Center, 8531 Veterans Highway, 3rd Floor, Millersville, MD 21108 (https://www.coordinatingcenter.org/donate/).