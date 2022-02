On Jan. 10, Klara Voronskaya of Owings Mills at 83. She is survived by daughters Margarita Voronskaya (Iosif Genkin) and Zinaida Sagan (Aleksandr Zhenin); grandchildren Aleksander (Elizaveta) Binder, Dmitriy (Nina) Sagan and Yelena (Scott) Tucker; and great-grandchildren Malina and Anika Sagan and Sebastian and Mason Tucker. She was predeceased by husband Abram Voronskiy.

