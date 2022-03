On Feb. 20, Benjamin Wainer of Baltimore at 65. He is survived by children Joshua (Rivka) Wainer, Ryan Wainer and Chaia (Chaim) Kessler and grandchildren Rochel, Yehudis, Chaya, Shterna, Chana, Bracha and Dovid Wainer and Gavriel, Yehoshua and Azriel Kessler. He was predeceased by mother Edith Cornfeld.

Contributions may be sent to Ahavas Yisroel Charity Fund.