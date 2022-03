On March 16, Frances Wais of Baltimore at 96. She is survived by children Marsha (John) Behan, Judy (Mark) Tabak, Marc Wais (Cecelia Canceloaro), Steven (Jo) Wais and Gary Wais (Perrie Walter); grandchildren Jodie Cohen, Brandon Cohen, Lauren (Jason) Fass, Lindsay (Mike) Levin, Ashleigh, Jennifer, Carly, Jessa, Dara, Emily and Zoe Wais; and great-grandchildren Harrison, Jordan, Madison, Skylar, Tyler and Mackenzie. She was predeceased by husband Leon Wais; siblings Rosalie Kaye, Betty Margolis, Benjamin Wolf, Edward Wolf, Samuel Wolf and Sidney Wolf; and parents Anna and Morris Wolf.

Contributions may be sent to Alzheimer’s Association of Maryland, 1850 York Road, Suite D, Timonium, MD 21093 or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.