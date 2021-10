On Oct. 1, Betsy Waldman (née Rose) of Baltimore at 84. She is survived by children Melanie (Robert James) Lloyd, Rhett (Margery) Waldman, Michael Waldman and Bill Waldman; grandchildren; and great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by husband Charles Leonard Waldman and parents Rachel and Mo Rose.

Contributions may be sent to Bikur Cholim, 2833 Smith Ave. #242, Baltimore, MD 21209.