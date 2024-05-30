On May 20, Waldo Harry Rozenel of Pocomoke at 80. He was the husband of Maryann Serina; father of Mindy (Glen) Ocmond, Dennis Swartz II, Paul (Charlene) Swartz, William (Kathy) Swartz and Michel (Marie) Swartz; brother of Sam (Anita) Rozenel; cherished grandfather to 13 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren; and son of the late Alice and David Rozenel. He lived his life his way, and to the fullest.

Contributions may be sent to the Johns Hopkins Children’s Center – Kids Helping Hopkins, c/o Erin Stoker, 750 E. Pratt St., Suite 1700, Baltimore, MD 21202; or the hospice of your choice.