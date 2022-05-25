On May 6, Marilynn Rita Walman (née Kaplan) of Irmo, S.C., at 75. She is survived by daughters Deborah (Steven) Berkowitz and Laura (Jason) Gardy; grandchildren Asher Gardy, Sari Berkowitz, Lane Gardy, Seth Berkowitz and Harrison Berkowitz; and sister Karen Kaplan. She was predeceased by husband Ira Walman and parents Allan and Shirley Kaplan. She was a gregarious individual who enjoyed meeting new people and sharing stories of her life as a Miami native, honorary New Yorker, proud mother, doting grandmother and lover of all animals, especially her feline friends. She was a spirited individual who valued others from all walks of life and was endlessly generous. She took great pride in the accomplishments of her daughters and grandchildren, to whom she will forever be remembered as a woman of strength and compassion with a lighthearted appreciation for frivolous adventures, science fiction and rock ’n roll.

Contributions may be sent to the local cat rescue of your choice or Sjogren’s Foundation, 10701 Parkridge Blvd., Suite 170, Reston, VA 20191.