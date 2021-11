On Oct. 25, Rabbi Ariel Walsh of Baltimore at 75. He is survived by wife Jane West Walsh; children Micah (Kristen), Matthew (Jen) and Benjamin (Sonya) Walsh; and grandchildren Katherine, Thomas, Duncan, Finn, Camden and Scarlett Walsh. He was predeceased by siblings Eleanor Plumb and Francis Walsh.

Contributions may be sent to the Hebrew Union College-Jewish Institute of Religion, 3101 Clifton Ave., Cincinnati, OH 45220.