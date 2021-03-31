On Feb. 17, Marilyn “Marna” Weil Walter of Baltimore at 87. She is survived by children Harold M. “Hal” (Ann) Walter and Perrie F. Walter; grandchildren Elon I. (Heather) Walter, Joseph A. Wilner, Bari Rosenstein, Max Rosenstein, Benjamin W. (Inna) Walter and Brooks H. (Ashley) Walter; and great-grandchildren Jake L. Walter, Ethan M. Walter, Sam J. Walter, Madelyn Walter, Brayden Walter and Tessa Walter. She was predeceased by husband of 57 years Paul Walter; sister Barbara (Irving) Carton; and parents Walter Bernard and Beatrice A. Kleiner. She was a co-founder of US Against MS, a nonprofit that provides a day program for Baltimore adults dealing with multiple sclerosis.

Contributions may be sent to the Paul & Marilyn Walter Education Fund of the Hebrew Free Loan Association of Baltimore, 5750 Park Heights Ave., Baltimore, MD 21215.