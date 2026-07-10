Walter Schatzberg, 95, of Annapolis, passed away peacefully on June 20. Walter, born August 1930 in Vienna, Austria, remained throughout his life an old-world gentleman, a gentle man and an American patriot. Walter is survived by his older brother Paul, a niece, nephew, and six grand-nieces and grand-nephews. His parents, Adolf and Cecilia, preceded him in death along with his beloved niece Sharon Hormby. As a child, Walter fled Vienna with his parents and brother in May 1939 to escape Nazi persecution. The family went first to Antwerp and then to Baltimore, where Walter quickly adapted to life in America. After graduating from high school in Baltimore, he attended St. John’s College in Annapolis, embracing the Great Books curriculum and gaining a lifelong commitment to deep thought. Walter then studied German literature at Johns Hopkins University, completing his Ph.D. in 1966 on science in 18th century literature. He soon joined the faculty at Clark University in Worcester, Massachusetts, where he served as professor of German for almost 40 years.