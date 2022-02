On Jan. 23, Bernard Warshaw of Annapolis at 83. He is survived by children Amy Warshaw (Dean) Funk, David (Suzanne) Warshaw, Jonathan Warshaw and Leila Warshaw; siblings Anne Warshaw, Simeon (Jackie) Warshaw, Faye Mandel and Moe (Debbie) Warshaw; grandchildren Zachary, Adira and Ari; and friend Lisa Bobkowski. He was predeceased by siblings Marilyn Warshaw, Abraham (Marsha) Warshaw and Louis Warshaw and parents Molly and Samuel Warshaw.

