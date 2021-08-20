Watch: COVID answers for kids — and for the rest of us

How effective are the COVID vaccines? Why are some people choosing not to get vaccinated? Is there any reason for optimism?

As confused as many adults are about the changing nature of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the latest threat, the delta variant, kids are looking for answers to some basic questions, too.

For answers, Ruby, an eighth grader in Fairfax, Va., turned to Dr. Shmuel Shoham, associate professor of medicine at Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine and an infectious disease expert. Ruby (her family doesn’t want to give her last name because she is a minor) produced a video of her interview with Shoham.

This is the second time the pair recorded a question-and-answer session. Last summer, Ruby was concerned that many people — including other kids — were not wearing masks. She hoped Shoham’s informed answers would help persuade them to cover up.