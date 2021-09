On Aug. 27, Richard Lee Watson of Baltimore at 78. He is survived by children Michele White (David Socolovsky) and Lisa Eskridge (William Eskridge); grandchildren David, Sara and Rebecca White and Kaitlin, Hunter, Olivia and Autumn Eskridge; and brothers Casey Watson and Charles Yates. He was predeceased by parents Lucille Bell and Garland Watson; wife Judith Watson; and grandson Joshua White.

Contributions may be sent to the Baltimore County Humane Society.