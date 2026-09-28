‘We Hear You,’ says Sunkist, Won’t Cancel Fruit Gems

After the news that Sunkist was discontinuing its Fruit Gems, and Jews nationwide wondered what soft but light kosher candy they could throw at boys and girls celebrating their bar and bat mitzvahs in synagogue, the brand said that it would avoid nixing the treat.

“We hear you, Sunkist Fruit Gems fans,” the brand stated. “The good news. Sunkist Fruit Gems are not going anywhere.”

According to the company, Sunkist is now “working with a new trusted family-owned candy maker to help us bring back the same great flavor, quality, kosher certification and fruit-forward goodness you know and love.”

Though the product will be temporarily unavailable, Sunkist stated that it is “aiming to have them back on the shelves very soon.”

“Thank you. It’s not an official simcha without Sunkist gummies being pelted at you full force by overenthusiastic 12-year-olds,” one person wrote on social media.

“Turns out, you can have your candy and chuck it too,” another said.

Others confessed to having bought in bulk the last of the candy in stock on Amazon when they heard the news.

“I may have bought 10 pounds last week,” one stated. “Anyone need a bridge stash?”

“I panic-bought in bulk for my wedding next year,” someone wrote. “Now I feel foolish. But enjoying a bunch of very yummy gummies.”

Dani Klein, founder of YeahThatsKosher, told JNS that the Sunkist company “did not realize how integral” the product was to Jewish communal life.

“As long as they were able to find a way to make it work financially, which it looks like they did, they’re able to bring it back,” he said.