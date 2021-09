On Aug. 30, Leslie Weinberg of Baltimore at 68. She was a longtime gifted and talented teacher at Bryant Woods Elementary School in Columbia. She is survived by sister Harriet M. (Alan N.) Kanter; niece Lauren Kanter; and was the Grauntie of William. She was predeceased by parents Gertrude and William Howard Weinberg.

Contributions may be sent to Chizuk Amuno Congregation, 8100 Stevenson Road, Baltimore, MD 21208.