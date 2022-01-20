On Dec. 31, Adele Weinberg (née Meyer) of Baltimore at 80. She is survived by husband Michael Weinberg; daughters Marci Burt, Melissa Paige and Suzanne (Daniel) Isidor; grandchildren Jordan and Andrew Burt, Hayden and Emma Paige and Jackson, Luke and Evan Isidor; and niece Shari (David) Liebman. She was predeceased by sister Joyce Flanzer and parents Etta and Herbert Meyer.

Contributions may be sent to the Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation, Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation (MMRF), P.O. Box 414238, Boston, MA 02241-4238 or themmrf.org.