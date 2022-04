On March 19, Lillian Weinberg of Pikesville at 95. She is survived by children Donn Weinberg, Glenn (Debbi) Weinberg and Joseph (Debra) Weinberg; grandchildren Paul (Nissa) Weinberg, Kate Weinberg (Justin Radford), Jenna Weinberg (Jake Prosnit), Tyler (Sarah Tumen) Weinberg, Danielle (A.J.) Dixon, Jesse Weinberg and Benjamin Weinberg; great-grandchildren Adley Nolan Weinberg, Rece Zayden Weinberg, Laila Neve Weinberg, Shay Lana Dixon and Micah Daniel Weinberg Prosnit; and cousin Martin Gould. She was predeceased by husband Nathan Weinberg; daughter-in-law Sharon Weinberg; and parents Solomon and Hannah Shapiro. She read extensively, painted and loved spending time with her family and friends. She was very proud of her three sons, “daughters-in-love,” seven grandchildren (and their spouses) and five great-grandchildren.

Contributions may be sent to the charity of your choice.