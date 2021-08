On July 31, Dolores Weinberger (née Kram) of Baltimore at 85. She is survived by daughter Lori (Stephen) Kirr; grandchildren Adam Kirr and Jordyn (Jaclyn) Kirr; great-grandchildren Jackson and Besser; and cousins Susan Sysler and Mark (Fran) Sysler. She was predeceased by husband Harold Weinberger and parents Isadore and Bessie Kram.

Contributions may be sent to Gilchrist Hospice, Violin Society of America, or USA Lacrosse.