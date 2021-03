On Feb. 3, Susan Siegel Weiner of Baltimore at 80. She is survived by husband Dr. Phillip Weiner; children Dr. Ian (Rosemary) Weiner and Cassia (Mitchell) Parson; grandchildren Jared Max Weiner, Matthew Jordan Weiner, Trevor Jack Weiner, Jory Pierce Parson and Slade Logan Parso; and sisters-in-law Rita Siegel and Carolyn Werner. She was predeceased by brothers Charles Siegel and Larry Siegel.

Contributions may be sent to the Parkinson’s Foundation.