On June 13, Lynn Weinstein Ruddie of Reisterstown at 69. She is survived by children Jaime (Timothy) Reilly and Elliot (Megan) Ruddie; sister Diane Shapiro; sisters-in-law Dawna Sandler and Bonnie Ruddie; brother-in-law Larry Sandler; and by nieces and nephews Michael and Miriam (nee Arias) Shapiro, Erika (nee Ruddie) and Ryan Hurwitz, Melissa (nee Ruddie) and Dave Kram, Richart Ruddie, Ian and Dena (nee Jontiff) Sandler, Elysse (nee Sandler) and Josh Lester and Sam Sandler. She was predeceased by husband Dr. Tyler P. Ruddie; mother Irene Sugar; niece Stephanie Shapiro; grandparents May and Victor Miller; and brothers-in-law Alan Shapiro and Miles Ruddie.