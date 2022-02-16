On Jan. 24, Irvin Weintraub of Pikesville at 92. He is survived by daughter Shirah Hansen; grandchildren Drew (Samantha) Kellman and Hallie Kellman; nieces Barbara (Gene) Warfield, Lynn (Menachem) Weinglas, Sherrie (Jay) Clark; nephew Jeffrey Kessler; and great-granddaughter Kenley Mae. He was predeceased by wife Frances Weintraub (née Kessler); parents Harry and Esther Weintraub; siblings William Weintraub and Alice Caplan; and niece Ilene Kessler.

Contributions may be sent to Beth Israel Congregation, 3706 Crondall Lane, Owings Mills, MD 21117.