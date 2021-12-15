On Nov. 23, Leo Weintraub of Clearwater, Fla., at 93. He is survived by wife Ruth Weintraub; children Dr. Alvin Weintraub, Michael Richards and Philip Robinson; and grandchildren Lindsey Weintraub, Audrey Richards, Nellie Richards, Jack Richards, Zachary Robinson and Robbie Dell. He was predeceased by first wife Geraldine Weintraub; daughter Nancy Dell; siblings Harold Weintraub and Estelle Goldman; and parents Abraham and Dora Weintraub. He will be missed dearly by all who knew him. May his memory be for a blessing always.

Contributions may be sent to Sun Coast Hospice, Hadassah or the charity of your choice.