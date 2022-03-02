On Feb. 10, Alan Lee Weisman of Gambrills at 85. He is survived by children David M. Meron, Marla J. Green, Bruce J. Duke (Katherine Heymann-Duke) and Samuel Weisman (Jackie Barry Weisman); grandchildren Brittany R. Green, Jeffrey A. Green, Julia M. Green and Sophia DiDio Green, Erik Duke-Heymann and Michael and Hannah Weisman; sister-in-law Anne Weisman; cousins Eileen Weisman Frater (Scott Frater); and many nieces, nephews and cousins. He was predeceased by siblings Stuart (Geraldine) Weisman, Barbara Weisman Montrella (Michael Montrella) and Elaine Weisman Smith (Stanley Smith) and parents Jack and Sylvia Weisman. He was proud to be an army veteran, having served in Korea. He retired after 34 years working for the federal government and had a deep love for animals, especially cats.

Contributions may be sent to St. Judes, ALYN Children’s Rehabilitation Hospital Jerusalem, People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals, Peach Tree Veterinary Clinic, or the Humane Society.